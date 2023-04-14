SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 1,709.4% in March

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 1,709.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,237. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

