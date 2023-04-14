Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,571. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

