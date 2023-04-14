Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,571. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
