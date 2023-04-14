Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 18,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.
Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
