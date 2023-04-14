Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.20. Suzano shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 165,677 shares traded.

Suzano Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Suzano alerts:

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 33.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 146.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Featured Stories

