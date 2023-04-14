SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 2.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.95. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

