SVB Leerink Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

