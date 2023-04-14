Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Read More
