Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

