Swiss National Bank Has $6.53 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Group 1 Automotive worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPI traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,836. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $0.35. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

