Swiss National Bank Purchases 39,500 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 253,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

