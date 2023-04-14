Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 5.7%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 73,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 465,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

