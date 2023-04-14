T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5,235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

