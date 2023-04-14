T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

