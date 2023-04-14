TD Securities Boosts Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$4.00

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.99 on Monday. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

