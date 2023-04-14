TD Securities Boosts Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$4.00

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Prime Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.99 on Monday. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
About Prime Mining
