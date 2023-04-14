Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TLSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,352. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -38.23%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

