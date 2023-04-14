Tenset (10SET) Trading 31.3% Higher This Week

Tenset (10SET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $123.38 million and approximately $256,661.46 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,561,284 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

