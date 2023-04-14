Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Tops $755.54 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $755.54 million and approximately $79.25 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,236,275,952 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,570,306,915 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

