TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.95 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $221.59 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00061806 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00039891 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007229 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018029 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,507,476 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,396,247 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
