TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.95 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $221.59 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00061806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,507,476 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,396,247 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.