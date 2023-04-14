Tether Reaches Market Cap of $80.83 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $80.83 billion and approximately $42.74 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,765,305,448 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
