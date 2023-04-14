Tezos Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $25.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004673 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,445,032 coins and its circulating supply is 934,185,937 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

