TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

