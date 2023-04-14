The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Alkaline Water

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

WTER traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 33,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,714. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

