The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Neutral

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MOHCY remained flat at $12.24 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Motor Oil has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.24.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

