The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Neutral

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MOHCY remained flat at $12.24 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Motor Oil has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.24.
