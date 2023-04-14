The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$81.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$73.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

