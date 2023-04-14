The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$81.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$73.88.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
