The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Hershey worth $76,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.