The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $167.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $218.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.49 and a 12-month high of $183.19.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

