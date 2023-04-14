The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PNC stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $118.49 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

