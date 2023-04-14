The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

