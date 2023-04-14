The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $73,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.76. 1,300,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

