THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.62 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005448 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $566.24 million and approximately $24.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 14,386,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,906,364 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

