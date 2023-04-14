Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 29,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $16.80.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

