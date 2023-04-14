Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of VSOLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.65. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
