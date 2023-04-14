Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of VSOLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.65. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. engages in the provision of solar equipment. Its product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. The company was founded by Peter Sherba on August 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

