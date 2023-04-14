Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 7,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.