TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

USCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,827. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.