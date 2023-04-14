Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.17

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and traded as low as $58.94. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 64,792 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOELY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.