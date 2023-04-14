tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $2.48 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00008158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $116.46 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.4584925 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,099,699.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

