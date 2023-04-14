Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.77 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.77 billion and $29.57 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00007400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,763.81 or 1.00048715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.1915141 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $64,207,848.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

