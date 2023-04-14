Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

