Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $189.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

