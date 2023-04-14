Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.12. 5,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

