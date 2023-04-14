Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.12. 5,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $12.65.
About Toray Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.