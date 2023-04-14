Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:BA traded down $11.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.62. 11,913,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

