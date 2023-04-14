Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $50,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 956,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

