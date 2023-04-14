Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,035. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

