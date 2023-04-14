Total Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570,269 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. 384,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,192. The stock has a market cap of $982.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

