Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $236.06 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $242.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

