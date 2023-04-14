Traders Purchase Large Volume of 360 DigiTech Call Options (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 606% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,788 call options.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 1.9 %

QFIN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 186,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.39.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,659,000 after buying an additional 5,401,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,862,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

