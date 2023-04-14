Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,980,775. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

