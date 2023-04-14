TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

TSYHY traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 2,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

