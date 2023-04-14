Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 416.8% in March

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, an increase of 416.8% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Troika Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Troika Media Group Trading Down 7.1 %
Troika Media Group Company Profile
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Troika Media Group (TRKA)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.