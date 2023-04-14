Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 416.8% in March

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, an increase of 416.8% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Troika Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Troika Media Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,182,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,350,594. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

