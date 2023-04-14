True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.94

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as low as C$3.35. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 275,372 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$310.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.59.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

(Get Rating)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.