TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

