TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NYSE TBI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
